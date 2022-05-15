Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $396,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.53.

TXN stock traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,329,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $160.50 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

