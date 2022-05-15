Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,039,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,163,000 after buying an additional 705,476 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,350,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,028,000 after buying an additional 237,159 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,780,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,753,000 after buying an additional 799,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,975,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,453,000 after buying an additional 71,526 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,283,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,147,000 after buying an additional 37,854 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FEZ traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.55. 7,188,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,670,662. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.60.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

