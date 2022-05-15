Magnus Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.93.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,883,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,282,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $37.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

