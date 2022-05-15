Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 33,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 82,212 shares during the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $1.19. 198,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,651. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APRE. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.85.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, which is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and Phase I/II clinical trials in relapsed/refractory gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

