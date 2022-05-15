Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP stock traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,263,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,624. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.94 and a 200 day moving average of $246.56. The stock has a market cap of $144.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.74.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.