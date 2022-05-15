Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,748,000 after buying an additional 774,549 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,365,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,809,000 after buying an additional 293,379 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $20,750,000. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,682,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $3.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,217,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,741. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $105.39 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

