Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Issues Earnings Results

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS.

NASDAQ:LHDX opened at $2.66 on Friday. Lucira Health has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06.

LHDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Lucira Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lucira Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Lucira Health news, insider Erik T. Engelson bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lucira Health by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 631,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 119,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lucira Health by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Lucira Health by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 164,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 59,041 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lucira Health by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 225,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $642,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

