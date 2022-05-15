LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYTS. Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.93. 29,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,916. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LSI Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 63.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LSI Industries (Get Rating)

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.