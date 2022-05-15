Louis A. Denaples, Jr. Purchases 4,762 Shares of FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Stock

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) Director Louis A. Denaples, Jr. bought 4,762 shares of FNCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,545.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FNCB Bancorp stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12. The company has a market cap of $153.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 33.19%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. FNCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 306,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 194,830 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products.

