Loom Network (LOOM) One Day Volume Tops $2.39 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0534 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a total market cap of $53.41 million and $2.39 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loom Network Profile

LOOM is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

