Loki Reaches One Day Volume of $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,123.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,069.80 or 0.06870995 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000298 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.04 or 0.00229180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00016629 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $209.66 or 0.00696007 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.43 or 0.00542525 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00070367 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

