Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Logan Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Logan Ridge Finance alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Logan Ridge Finance by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 60,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 17,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRFC remained flat at $$19.26 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,182. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.57. Logan Ridge Finance has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 100.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Logan Ridge Finance will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Logan Ridge Finance (Get Rating)

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market, equity investments in sponsored companies. The fund targets companies in the Aerospace, defense, business services, education, food and beverage, Industrial & Environmental Services, logistics, distribution, media, telecommunication, manufacturing, consumer goods and health-care industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.