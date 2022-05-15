Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYGGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

LYG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.69) to GBX 60 ($0.74) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LYG stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.13. 15,414,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,848,832. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.0696 dividend. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at $11,947,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 441.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,365,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,448 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at $9,728,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

