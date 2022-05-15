LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.09.

LPSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.65. 1,264,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.85. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $68.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.73.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.74 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 4,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $114,445.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,948,912.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $30,014.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,441.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,052 shares of company stock worth $818,525. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth about $156,410,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2,107.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,974 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in LivePerson by 1,089.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,752,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in LivePerson by 643.8% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 527,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 456,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

