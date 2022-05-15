Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Down 17.6% Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and $65.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.28 or 0.00739280 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,891.73 or 0.99646962 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 73.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 757,320,012 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.