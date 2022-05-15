LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 60.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

LIQT stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. 6,693,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $8.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of LiqTech International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

In other news, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton purchased 1,375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $687,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,926,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIQT. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,637 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 2,451.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 36,067 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LiqTech International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiqTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

