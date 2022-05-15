Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Short Interest Update

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,622,100 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the April 15th total of 2,496,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 368.7 days.

OTCMKTS LIOPF remained flat at $$13.99 during trading hours on Friday. Lion has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $868.25 million for the quarter. Lion had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lion will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

