Lindsay Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

Lindsay has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Lindsay has a payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lindsay to earn $5.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

NYSE LNN opened at $127.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.20. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $118.28 and a 1 year high of $179.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.53.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lindsay will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $283,989.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 84.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 92.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after acquiring an additional 31,968 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 10.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

