Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LINC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

LINC stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $150.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.86. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $8.20.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.38 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 26.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at $205,000. 60.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

