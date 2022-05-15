Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.97 Million

Equities analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) will report sales of $140.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed Commerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.21 million and the lowest is $139.90 million. Lightspeed Commerce reported sales of $82.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will report full year sales of $543.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $541.70 million to $546.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $723.26 million, with estimates ranging from $675.70 million to $756.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lightspeed Commerce.

LSPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $96.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

NYSE:LSPD traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,864,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,259. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $130.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average of $37.44.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

