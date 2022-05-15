Lido DAO Token (LDO) Hits Market Cap of $289.64 Million

Lido DAO Token (LDO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $289.64 million and $3.62 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be purchased for $2.79 or 0.00007033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.88 or 0.00521572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00036488 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,003.50 or 1.98228419 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008532 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004675 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

