LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Short Interest Update

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the April 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 561,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIAN opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.88. LianBio has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.44. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LianBio will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIAN. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at $346,931,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LianBio during the fourth quarter worth $20,415,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LianBio during the fourth quarter worth $19,741,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LianBio during the fourth quarter worth $14,058,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of LianBio during the fourth quarter worth $10,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LianBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.19.

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

