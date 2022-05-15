LHT (LHT) Trading Down 9.8% This Week

LHT (LHT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last seven days, LHT has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a total market cap of $83,156.92 and $4.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000587 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00010196 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006392 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000410 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000059 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000291 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

