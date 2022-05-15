Lendingblock (LND) Price Hits $0.0015

Lendingblock (LND) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 15th. Lendingblock has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $25,177.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lendingblock coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lendingblock has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00104908 BTC.

Lendingblock Profile

LND is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,500,347 coins. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com . Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

