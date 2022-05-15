LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €155.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on May 15th, 2022

UBS Group set a €155.00 ($163.16) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEGGet Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €118.00 ($124.21) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($126.32) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($163.16) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €145.00 ($152.63) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €126.00 ($132.63) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €139.87 ($147.23).

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €94.80 ($99.79) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($79.13) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($103.68). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €103.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €114.53.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile (Get Rating)

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.