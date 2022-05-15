LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €155.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €155.00 ($163.16) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €118.00 ($124.21) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($126.32) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($163.16) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €145.00 ($152.63) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €126.00 ($132.63) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €139.87 ($147.23).

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €94.80 ($99.79) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($79.13) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($103.68). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €103.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €114.53.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

