LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €139.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €139.00 ($146.32) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEGGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LEG. Warburg Research set a €126.00 ($132.63) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($166.32) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($152.63) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €145.00 ($152.63) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($126.32) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LEG Immobilien currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €139.87 ($147.23).

LEG stock opened at €94.80 ($99.79) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €103.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is €114.53. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($79.13) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($103.68).

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

