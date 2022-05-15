Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Down 32.1% Over Last 7 Days

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $372,512.05 and $20,308.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.86 or 0.00531989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00036767 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,807.02 or 2.01549292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.