LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives $155.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company.

NYSE LCII traded up $6.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.59. The company had a trading volume of 311,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,499. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $96.32 and a fifty-two week high of $163.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.45.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $2.72. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In other news, Director James Gero bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.52 per share, with a total value of $1,055,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Lippert bought 9,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,138 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 869.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

