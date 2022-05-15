Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Lowered to C$40.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LB. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$46.18.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$37.76 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$36.54 and a 12-month high of C$45.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 30.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.47.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$257.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$254.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.94%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

