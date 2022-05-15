Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.70 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $463,170.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $2,086,869.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Laureate Education by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Laureate Education by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

