Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Announces Earnings Results

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABPGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Landos Biopharma stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Landos Biopharma has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $16.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Landos Biopharma from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landos Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 49,880 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 169,400 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 2,001.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 29,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

About Landos Biopharma (Get Rating)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

