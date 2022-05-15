Lanceria Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $93,471.00 (LANC)

Lanceria (LANC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Lanceria coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lanceria has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $93,471.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lanceria has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.08 or 0.00526940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00037284 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,819.15 or 1.99403318 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Lanceria Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Lanceria Coin Trading

