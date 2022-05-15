Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Laird Superfood from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Laird Superfood from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Laird Superfood from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laird Superfood currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.83.

LSF stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 64.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Laird Superfood will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Graves bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSF. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Laird Superfood by 343.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Laird Superfood by 305.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Laird Superfood by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Laird Superfood by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laird Superfood during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

