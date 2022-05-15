Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DNUT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Krispy Kreme stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.04 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $132,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 661,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 424,351 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 254.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 30,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

