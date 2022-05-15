Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

KOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $6.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 681.00 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 374.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

