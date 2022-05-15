Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.15). Kintara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kintara Therapeutics.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of KTRA stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. Kintara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $2.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 225,902 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,415 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

