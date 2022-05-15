Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “

Kingstone Companies stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $51.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $43.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.43 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KINS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kingstone Companies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,694,000. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

