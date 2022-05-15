Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on KGSPY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($125.26) to €115.00 ($121.05) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kingspan Group from €102.00 ($107.37) to €103.00 ($108.42) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kingspan Group from €93.00 ($97.89) to €95.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Shares of KGSPY traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.72. 9,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,452. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $126.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.24.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.