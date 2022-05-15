Kimberly E. Ritrievi Acquires 1,000 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Stock

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi bought 1,000 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $27,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The company has a market capitalization of $844.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $390.40 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 34,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SWM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International (Get Rating)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

