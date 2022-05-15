Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 110.5% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 32.5% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,044,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 501,697 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 19.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after buying an additional 305,614 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 12.7% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,789,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,663,000 after buying an additional 202,157 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,438,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after buying an additional 223,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 180.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVSA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 23,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,902. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

