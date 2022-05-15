keyTango Market Cap Reaches $146,780.83 (TANGO)

keyTango (TANGO) traded down 26.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One keyTango coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, keyTango has traded down 36.5% against the dollar. keyTango has a market cap of $146,780.83 and approximately $174.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00104649 BTC.

keyTango Coin Profile

keyTango (CRYPTO:TANGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,537,787 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

