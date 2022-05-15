Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.25.

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.67. Keros Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $68.29.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $141,457.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Rovaldi sold 1,728 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,928 shares of company stock worth $1,285,528. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

