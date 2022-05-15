KARMA (KARMA) Price Tops $0.0009

KARMA (KARMA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 15th. One KARMA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KARMA has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. KARMA has a total market cap of $4.78 million and $55.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KARMA Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

