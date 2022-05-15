Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,643,000 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the April 15th total of 856,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,215.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kansai Paint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of Kansai Paint stock traded down $2.78 on Friday, reaching $12.22. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983. Kansai Paint has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.22.

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells paints in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish paints; automotive coatings; industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans; and marine and protective coatings.

