JulSwap (JULD) Price Hits $0.0082 on Exchanges

JulSwap (JULD) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and $226,032.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded 45.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.99 or 0.00526012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00035737 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,611.36 or 1.98475020 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004688 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,163,802 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

