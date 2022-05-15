JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,037,753 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,653,795 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,037,753 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Tapestry worth $757,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TPR opened at $31.51 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $48.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tapestry from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Tapestry Profile (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.