JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 131.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,768,646 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $911,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Equifax by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.54.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax stock opened at $198.19 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.90 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

