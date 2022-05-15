JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Price Target to GBX 2,050

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,950 ($24.04) to GBX 2,050 ($25.27) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CMPGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.04) to GBX 2,100 ($25.89) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($22.19) to GBX 1,950 ($24.04) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.58) to GBX 1,825 ($22.50) in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,619.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $22.44 on Thursday. Compass Group has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $22.05.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

