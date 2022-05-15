JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,722,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676,430 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.17% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $811,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $150.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.46. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.01 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.