JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.06 Billion Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,579,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625,614 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $1,063,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 887.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 398,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,245,000 after acquiring an additional 105,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 388,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,149,000 after acquiring an additional 38,430 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 260.4% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,413,000.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF stock opened at $93.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.09.

